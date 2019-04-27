The Redskins selected Harmon in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

Harmon (6-foot-3, 221 pounds) was a borderline dominant producer at North Carolina State and was originally though of as a second-round prospect, but perhaps no one damaged their stock more at the combine than Harmon, who ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash before plodding his way through the vertical (32.5 inches), broad jump (117 inches), and agility drills (11.47 agility score). He was extremely efficient and posted good volume with the Wolfpack, though, making 177 receptions for 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns on 279 career targets (63.4 percent catch rate, 9.6 YPT). Even with his dreadful athletic testing, it's generally difficult to post production like that unless you're working with some real skill. Washington will hope those skills prove more important than his lacking physical tools.