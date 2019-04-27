Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Freefall ends in sixth round
The Redskins selected Harmon in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 206th overall.
Harmon (6-foot-3, 221 pounds) was a borderline dominant producer at North Carolina State and was originally though of as a second-round prospect, but perhaps no one damaged their stock more at the combine than Harmon, who ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash before plodding his way through the vertical (32.5 inches), broad jump (117 inches), and agility drills (11.47 agility score). He was extremely efficient and posted good volume with the Wolfpack, though, making 177 receptions for 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns on 279 career targets (63.4 percent catch rate, 9.6 YPT). Even with his dreadful athletic testing, it's generally difficult to post production like that unless you're working with some real skill. Washington will hope those skills prove more important than his lacking physical tools.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...