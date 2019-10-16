Harmon caught his only target for an eight-yard gain during Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami.

Harmon has not topped 15 yards in a game since Week 1. The rookie, and Washington's offense generally, has been slow out of the gate in 2019. Washington was able to eek out a win against a weak Miami team. It's hard to see Harmon improving his play Sunday agains the league's best pass defense, San Francisco.