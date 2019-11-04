Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Gets more playing time
Harmon caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.
It didn't show up on the stat sheet, but Harmon actually took some playing time away from Paul Richardson, who caught four of five targets for 42 yards while playing 47 percent of snaps on offense. Harman took 49 percent, his most in a game since Week 4 when Terry McLaurin was inactive due to injury. With any hope for a competitive season long gone, the Redskins may take a closer look at Harmon after a Week 10 bye.
