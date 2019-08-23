Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Hauls in two big passes
Harmon caught two of his three targets for 37 yards in the team's third preseason contest against Atlanta.
Harmon didn't make an impact for much of the game but displayed rapport with Dwayne Haskins in the fourth quarter. He hauled in his catches on back-to-back plays, the first coming on a back-shoulder throw that went for 21 yards down the right sideline. Next, he hauled in a 16-yard reception over the middle of the field. Harmon isn't projected to see consistent snaps in his rookie season, though he carries some intrigue due to his strong production in college.
