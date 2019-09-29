Harmon is expected to start in place of the inactive Terry McLaurin (hamstring) on Sunday versus the Giants.

Through three games, McLaurin has led Redskins wide receivers with 90 percent of the offensive snaps. Harmon is unlikely to jump to such a workload, but he shouldn't have a problem working in most three-wide sets with Paul Richardson and slot man Trey Quinn. A 2019 sixth-rounder, Harmon will look to build upon his two catches (on two targets) for 31 yards to date.