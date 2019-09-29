Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: In line to start Sunday
Harmon is expected to start in place of the inactive Terry McLaurin (hamstring) on Sunday versus the Giants.
Through three games, McLaurin has led Redskins wide receivers with 90 percent of the offensive snaps. Harmon is unlikely to jump to such a workload, but he shouldn't have a problem working in most three-wide sets with Paul Richardson and slot man Trey Quinn. A 2019 sixth-rounder, Harmon will look to build upon his two catches (on two targets) for 31 yards to date.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4