Harmon caught three of five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.

With Paul Richardson inactive due to a hamstring injury, Harmon played 84 percent of snaps on offense en route to leading the team in both targets and receiving yards. It was his third week in a row with five or more targets and 43 or more yards, with the NC State product emerging as a solid complement to fellow rookie Terry McLaurin, who caught two of four passes for eight yards in Sunday's game. There's a good chance McLaurin and Harmon will continue to take most of the snaps even if Richardson returns to health for Week 14 at Green Bay.