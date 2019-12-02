Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Leads team in receiving
Harmon caught three of five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.
With Paul Richardson inactive due to a hamstring injury, Harmon played 84 percent of snaps on offense en route to leading the team in both targets and receiving yards. It was his third week in a row with five or more targets and 43 or more yards, with the NC State product emerging as a solid complement to fellow rookie Terry McLaurin, who caught two of four passes for eight yards in Sunday's game. There's a good chance McLaurin and Harmon will continue to take most of the snaps even if Richardson returns to health for Week 14 at Green Bay.
More News
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Filling in for Paul Richardson•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Targeted six times in win•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Could see fewer snaps•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Second to McLaurin among 'Skins WRs•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Gets more playing time•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Records one catch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...