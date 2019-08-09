Harmon caught two of three passes for 17 yards during Thursday's 30-10 loss to Cleveland.

Harmon didn't get involved in the offense until the fourth quarter, his first target from Josh Woodrum getting picked off. The rookie didn't record his first catch until Washington's final drive. It was a ho-hum debut for Harmon, who many thought was a steal in the sixth round. It's hard to expect much this early, but then again Robert Davis -- listed as below Harmon on the depth chart -- hauled in a big touchdown with the starting offense.