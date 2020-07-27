Washington placed Harmon (knee) on the active/non-football injury list Monday.
During preparations for his second pro campaign, Harmon suffered a torn ACL, ensuring he won't see the field in 2020. As a rookie sixth-rounder last season, he capped it with a 22-290-0 line on 35 targets over the final seven games. Look for Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick this year, to help pick up the slack on the outside opposite Terry McLaurin.
