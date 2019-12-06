Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Ready for another start
Harmon is poised for another start, with Paul Richardson (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Harmon played at least two-third of offensive snaps each of the past three weeks, averaging 3.7 catches for 49 yards on 5.7 targets. He's made a nice case to keep his starting job if/when Richardson returns from the hamstring injury, but it's difficult to find fantasy upside in a passing game led by rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
