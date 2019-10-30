Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Records one catch in loss
Harmon caught his only target of Thursday's 19-9 loss to Minnesota, resulting in a 12-yard gain.
Harmon wasn't a big part of Washington's anemic offense, but he did lower the boom on his lone catch, a second-down conversion in the second quarter in which he trucked his defender to get the first down. Harmon has yet to put together a three-catch game in his rookie campaign and has not caught multiple passes in a game since Week 4. With all the uncertainty around Washington's offense, he shouldn't be on your radar, especially Sunday against Buffalo's third-ranked pass defense.
