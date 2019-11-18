Harmon caught five of six targets for 53 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.

The N.C. State product may see an uptick in involvement over the latter half of the season with Washington out of the playoff mix, and likely aiming to evaluate its own personnel before embarking on a sure-to-be active offseason. Harmon had not been targeted more than twice in any game prior to Week 11, but against the Jets he garnered two more targets than any other Redskins player. Monitoring his involvement in Week 12 against Detroit's struggling pass defense will be a worthwhile endeavor, as Harmon may be capable of providing deep-league value should he remain an integral part of the Washington passing attack moving forward.