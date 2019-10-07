Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Targeted once
Harmon caught his only target for a four-yard gain in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.
With Terry McLaurin back from a hamstring injury, Harmon dropped down to 10 percent of snaps on offense, after handling 57 percent the previous week. Washington did make regular use of four-wide formations due to injuries at tight end, but Steven Sims (54 percent of snaps) actually worked ahead of Harmon as the fourth guy. It is possible that Harmon gets more chances with interim head coach Bill Callahan replacing Jay Gruden for Week 6 in Miami.
