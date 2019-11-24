Harmon caught three of six passes for 43 yards during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

The rookie wide-out's production was supposed to take a hit with the return of Paul Richardson, but Harmon still managed to see six targets for the second consecutive week. He did most of his damage early in the fourth quarter, making a leaping catch over the middle off play action for a gain of 26 yards. Sunday brings a matchup against a solid Panthers pass defense. Playing Harmon could be a risk both due to the possibility of Richardson rounding back into form and the overall struggles Washington's pass offense has faced this season, especially with rookie Dwayne Haskins adjusting to the first few starts of his career.