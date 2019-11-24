Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Targeted six times in win
Harmon caught three of six passes for 43 yards during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.
The rookie wide-out's production was supposed to take a hit with the return of Paul Richardson, but Harmon still managed to see six targets for the second consecutive week. He did most of his damage early in the fourth quarter, making a leaping catch over the middle off play action for a gain of 26 yards. Sunday brings a matchup against a solid Panthers pass defense. Playing Harmon could be a risk both due to the possibility of Richardson rounding back into form and the overall struggles Washington's pass offense has faced this season, especially with rookie Dwayne Haskins adjusting to the first few starts of his career.
More News
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Could see fewer snaps•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Second to McLaurin among 'Skins WRs•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Gets more playing time•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Records one catch in loss•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Gains eight yards•
-
Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Targeted once•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...