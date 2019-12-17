Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Two receptions in start
Harmon recorded two receptions for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Harmon got the start Sunday alongside Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims after Paul Richardson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. The rookie now has 14 receptions for 199 yards in the past five contests and could see his reps continue to climb over the final two games of the year.
