Redskins' Kendal Thompson: Placed on PUP list
Thompson (leg) was placed on the physically unable to perform list, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Thompson failed to participate in any offseason team activities due to the undisclosed leg injury and will now miss the beginning of training camp as well. While he is still able to attend team meetings and receive treatment, the 25-year-old will have to receive clearance before he can practice with the team again. The injury continues to diminish Thompson's chances of locking down a spot on the 53-man roster, given the level of competition at wideout in Washington.
