Play

Thompson (leg) reverted to the Redskins' injured reserve Monday after clearing waivers, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.

Thompson was among a large group of receivers competing for a depth role on the club, so his odds for landing on the final roster were long. Unless he and the team reach an injury settlement, the 25-year-old will remain on IR until the end of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories