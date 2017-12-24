Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Cleared to play
Fuller (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Fuller was considered questionable to play with an undisclosed foot injury. He's coming off an eight-tackle, two-PBU performance against the Cardinals last week and could have another productive day against the Broncos' Trevor Siemian-lead offense.
