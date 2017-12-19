Fuller recorded eight tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Fuller led the team in tackles Sunday along with Zach Vigil, as the cornerback managed 57 defensive reps, 67 percent, in the contest. Fuller committed a crucial pass interference against Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals' final possession, but redeemed himself a few plays later by breaking up another pass intended for the All Pro wideout. The 2016 third-round pick has made major strides this season, in part due to his ability to remain on the field for all 14 games thus far -- after dealing with a torn meniscus in his senior year at Virginia Tech which forced him to miss time during his rookie campaign. He leads the team with four interceptions to go along with 51 tackles (39 solo), eight pass defensed and a forced fumble in 14 contests.