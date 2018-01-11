Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Records four interceptions in 2017
Fuller finished the 2017 season with 55 tackles (43 solo), four interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games for the Redskins.
Fuller came on strong in his sophomore season and totaled 10 passes defensed and started six games. Bashaud Breeland is likely to head elsewhere in free agency, Quinton Dunbar recently signed a multi-year extension and veteran Josh Norman is signed through 2020, which likely leaves Fuller to slot in as Washington's primary nickel cornerback in 2018.
More News
-
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Questionable with foot injury•
-
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Quite in debut•
-
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Candidate to start at nickelback•
-
Redskins' Kendall Fuller: Participates in OTAs•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...