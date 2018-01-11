Fuller finished the 2017 season with 55 tackles (43 solo), four interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games for the Redskins.

Fuller came on strong in his sophomore season and totaled 10 passes defensed and started six games. Bashaud Breeland is likely to head elsewhere in free agency, Quinton Dunbar recently signed a multi-year extension and veteran Josh Norman is signed through 2020, which likely leaves Fuller to slot in as Washington's primary nickel cornerback in 2018.