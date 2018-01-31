An agreement is in place to send Fuller to Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fuller is part of the same deal that sent quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. Heading into his third season, Fuller has accrued 97 tackles, 12 pass breakups and four interceptions through 29 career games. Fuller plays best while lined up in the slot, so he should continue to get plenty of opportunities in Kansas City, even with Darrelle Revis and Steven Nelson on board.