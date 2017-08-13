Play

Redskins' Kendall Pace: Signs with Washington

Pace signed with Washinton on Sunday.

Pace started in 39 of 40 career games while at Columbia. The former All-Ivy League offensive lineman will likely function as a reserve tackle for the Redskins moving forward.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories