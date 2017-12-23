Hilliard has been added to Washington's active roster in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With Samaje Perine dealing with a groin injury and LeShun Daniels (hand) having landed on IR, Hilliard gives the team added Week 16 backfield depth to go along with Kapri Bibbs and Dare Ogunbowale, who was promoted from Washington's practice squad Friday.

