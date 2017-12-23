Redskins' Kenny Hilliard: Added to active roster
Hilliard has been added to Washington's active roster in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
With Samaje Perine dealing with a groin injury and LeShun Daniels (hand) having landed on IR, Hilliard gives the team added Week 16 backfield depth to go along with Kapri Bibbs and Dare Ogunbowale, who was promoted from Washington's practice squad Friday.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.