Hilliard played one snap in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.

A late addition to the Washington backfield, Hilliard remains on the very bottom of the totem pole. It seems unlikely that he'll see substantially more work in Sunday's tilt with the Bengals, with the Redskins expected to treat the contest as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. This leaves the 25-year-old on the outside looking in for a roster spot.