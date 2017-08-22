Hilliard played one snap in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.

A late addition to the backfield, Hilliard remains on the very bottom of the totem poll in Washington. It seems more likely than not that he will not be given any opportunities in Sunday's tilt with the Bengals, considering the extended play the starters receive. All this leaves the 25-year-old on the outside looking in at the 53-man roster.