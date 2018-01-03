Hilliard signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Hilliard spent three days on the Redskins 53-man roster as injuries decimated the team's running backs, but he was inactive for his lone game with the team. The 26-year-old joined the practice squad shortly thereafter and will have a full spring in the team's offseason program to prepare for training camp.