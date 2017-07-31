Redskins' Kenny Hilliard: Signs with Redskins
Hilliard signed with Washington on Monday, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.
Hilliard joins Washington on the same day the team released fellow tailback Keith Marshall with an injury designation. A seventh-round pick in 2015, Hilliard's NFL involvement has thus far been limited to a spot on the Texans' practice squad.
