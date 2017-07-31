Hilliard signed with Washington on Monday, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.

Hilliard joins Washington on the same day the team released fellow tailback Keith Marshall with an injury designation. A seventh-round pick in 2015, Hilliard's NFL involvement has thus far been limited to a spot on the Texans' practice squad.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories