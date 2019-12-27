Play

The Redskins signed Ladler (undisclosed) to a contract Friday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Ladler's signing is an indication that he's fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. He logged an impressive preseason in Washington and now rejoins the team following the placement of Montae Nicholson (neck) on injured reserve.

