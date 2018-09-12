Ladler was promoted to the Redskins 53-man roster Tuesday.

Ladler played two games for the Bills in 2014, but has bounced around on practice squads since. The journeyman will likely provide depth at safety for Washington, while primarily helping out on special teams.

