Lader inked a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Tuesday.

Ladler last layed in the NFL for the Bills during the 2014 season. He has spent the previous two seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos. He tallied 156 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a touch down across 34 games. He will look to impress with the Redskins during the offseason.