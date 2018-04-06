The Browns dealt Hogan to the Redskins on Friday, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site reports.

With this trade, the overhaul of the Browns' quarterback room is complete. Following in the footsteps of DeShone Kizer (to Green Bay) and Cody Kessler (to Jacksonville), Hogan has been shipped out while Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton have joined the fold in Cleveland. In his new environs, Hogan seemingly will compete with Stephen Morris for the No. 3 gig behind Alex Smith and Colt McCoy. Hogan's eight appearances with the Browns between 2016 and 2017 produced 621 yards on 59.4-percent passing to go with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.