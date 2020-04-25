Redskins' Khaleke Hudson: Heading to nation's Capital

The Redskins selected Hudson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

Hudson had impressive production early in his career at Michigan but his pro projection is murky. He's 5-foot-11 and 224 pounds with short arms (29.38 inches) and a 72.63-inch wingspan. Hudson made up for that with athleticism, including a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash. His best season came in 2017, when he had 18.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. Hudson is a tweener between safety and outside linebacker, so Washington will have to get creative with his usage. Ron Rivera has experience in making the most out of tweeners, though, so this could work.