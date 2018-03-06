Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Avoids franchise tag
The Redskins didn't use the franchise tag on Cousins this offseason, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
On Tuesday, the deadline came and went for the Redskins to tab Cousins with the franchise tag for a third consecutive year. Ultimately, the $34.5 million cap hit was too much for the team to stomach and likely spurred its front office to agree to terms on a trade on Jan. 30 to bring Alex Smith into the fold as the starting quarterback moving forward. Cousins will thus have the pick of the litter regarding his next home. QB-needy teams like the Vikings, Broncos, Jets and Cardinals have all been linked as possible suitors for Cousins, who passed for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons as the full-time starter in Washington.
