Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Commits three turnovers in loss to Eagles
Cousins completed 23 of 40 pass attempts for 240 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's game against the Eagles. He also rushed four times for 30 yards and lost a pair of fumbles in the 30-17 loss.
Cousins struggled to connect consistently with his receivers and completed just 58 percent of his passes on the day. He also committed some untimely turnovers as his team trailed into the fourth quarter, including an interception in the red zone and a dubious fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Cousins did display a developing rapport with new target Terelle Pryor and was effective as a runner. He will look to bounce back from a lackluster season debut next week against the Rams.
