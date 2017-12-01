Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Constantly under duress in Week 13 loss

Cousins completed 26 of 37 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 38-14 loss to the Cowboys. He also gained six yards on three rushes and fumbled twice, losing one.

Cousins was harassed in the pocket throughout the night, getting brought down on four occasions and taking hits on nine occasions overall. The six-year veteran did connect with Ryan Grant and Josh Doctson on touchdowns of 20 and 14 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. However, he also fired a pair of costly interceptions, short-circuiting a potential scoring drive in the first quarter by finding the Cowboys' Jeff Heath on a pass intended for Jamison Crowder, and then seeing a late fourth-quarter throw get deflected and land in the hands of Anthony Brown. Cousins has now thrown for multiple touchdowns in three straight games, while his 70.3 percent completion rate on the night was his best since Week 7. He'll look to produce his first 300-yard performance since Week 11 when the Redskins tangle with the Chargers in Week 14.