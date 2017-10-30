Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Decent despite weather Sunday
Cousins completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Cowboys. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble.
Rain was a huge factor in this game, as the two teams combined for five fumbles. Despite many short-range attempts, Cousins finally got some production out of his wide receivers in this one. Fourteen of his completions went to Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant for 161 yards, including two completions of over 25 yards. It will be much tougher to repeat that performance in Week 9, as the Redskins travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.
