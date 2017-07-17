Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Destined for another season under franchise tag
Cousins is expected to play the upcoming season under the Redskins' franchise tag, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
Cousins has until 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday to ink a long-term contract with Washington, or else he'll play a second straight season under the tag. Without a recent breakthrough in negotiations, the latter scenario is widely expected to unfold, which would result in Cousins earning nearly $24 million guaranteed this season. Cousins would then be able to reevaluate his future with the Redskins after the season, all the while preserving the possibility to secure a long-term pact elsewhere ahead of the 2018 campaign.
