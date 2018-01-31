Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Expected to hit the market

With Alex Smith being traded to the Redskins, Cousins is expected to enter free agency, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cousins has been franchised tagged by the Redskins the past two seasons but the quarterback will now have the opportunity to sign a lucrative long-term deal elsewhere. Cousins instantly becomes one of the top commodities in the open market after recording three straight seasons with over 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.