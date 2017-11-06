Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Fails to find end zone Sunday
Cousins completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 247 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday's 17-14 win over Seattle. He also added four yards on three rushes and lost a fumble.
It was the first game this season that Cousins didn't throw for a touchdown. Facing an elite defense on the road with a depleted receiving corps and offensive line, a down game was perhaps to be expected. He was also sacked six times, including once for a safety. The 29-year-old returns home to face another stiff test against Minnesota in Week 10.
