Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Headed for free agency

Cousins isn't expected to receive the franchise tag, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Redskins senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams said that Cousins is "a free agent for sure". There was some thought the team might use the franchise tag and then work out a trade, but such a move would severely restrict Washington's flexibility in the early stages of the free agency period. The Redskins and Chiefs have agreed on a trade for Alex Smith, who should take over as Washington's starting quarterback once the transaction becomes official at the start of the new league year March 14. Cousins will have a shot at the largest contract in NFL history, with the Vikings, Broncos and Jets likely at the front of the line for his services.