Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Headed for free agency
Cousins isn't expected to receive the franchise tag, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Redskins senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams said that Cousins is "a free agent for sure". There was some thought the team might use the franchise tag and then work out a trade, but such a move would severely restrict Washington's flexibility in the early stages of the free agency period. The Redskins and Chiefs have agreed on a trade for Alex Smith, who should take over as Washington's starting quarterback once the transaction becomes official at the start of the new league year March 14. Cousins will have a shot at the largest contract in NFL history, with the Vikings, Broncos and Jets likely at the front of the line for his services.
More News
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: May receive franchise tag again•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Poised to become free agent in March•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Expected to hit the market•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three interceptions versus Giants•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three TDs versus Broncos•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Held below 200 yards again•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....