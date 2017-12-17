Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Held below 200 yards again
Cousins completed 18 of 26 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.
Cousins was held below 200 passing yards for the second consecutive week after topping that mark in all but one of his first 12 games this season. That decline in effectiveness has been the result of injury issues across Washington's offense rather than a decline in Cousins' own oerformance, but that distinction isn't much consolation to his fantasy owners. Next week's game against the Broncos could be the pending free agent's final home tilt in a Redskins uniform.
