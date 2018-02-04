Redskins' Kirk Cousins: May receive franchise tag again
The Redskins haven't ruled out using the franchise tag on Cousins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cousins is on the way out of Washington following Tuesday's trade for Alex Smith. Once the transaction is official at the start of the new league year March 14, Cousins will have free reign to determine his future, unless of course the Redskins attempt to leverage the situation into compensation via the use of the franchise tag. The team has a deadline of March 6 to use the tag on Cousins for a third consecutive year. On this occasion, the possibility of a trade could result in a decent haul for the Redskins, instead of waiting for potential draft-pick compensation in 2019. From Cousins' vantage point, he has until July 16 to sign the tag, which would throw a wrench into Washington's offseason plans. The fact the Redskins are even contemplating this route is a gamble, to say the least, but the Cousins' saga could extend beyond what was initially expected after the Smith acquisition.
