Redskins' Kirk Cousins: No long-term deal reached

Cousins and the Redskins failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to Monday's 4:00 PM EDT deadline, meaning he'll play a second straight season under the franchise tag, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Cousins is scheduled to earn nearly $24 million guaranteed this season, which could end up being his last with the Redskins. The signal caller will become a free agent next offseason, and with 9,083 passing yards and 63 touchdowns (54 passing, nine rushing) on his ledger the past two years, he's sure to draw heavy interest around the league. With the leverage to command even more guaranteed money next offseason, Cousins will be betting on himself once again in 2017. Although he's lost his top two receivers from last season, as well as his offensive coordinator, Cousins' motivation ahead of a massive payday makes him a player worth monitoring in both fantasy and real life.