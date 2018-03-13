Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Plans to join Vikings

Cousins plans to sign a three-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Vikings on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cousins is scheduled for a Wednesday-Thursday visit to Minnesota, where he already has a three-year offer for approximately $84 million on the table. It seems to be a mere formality, but he at least wants to talk with the team and see the Vikings' new facilities before putting pen to paper. A three-year deal would allow him to test free agency again or sign an extension in 2021 when the new Collective Bargaining Agreement will begin. Barring a last-minute change of heart, the 29-year-old quarterback will direct an offense featuring Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Dalvin Cook (knee) and Kyle Rudolph (ankle). It's one of the better supporting casts in the NFL, backed by a defense that led the league in both points and yards allowed last season. The offensive line isn't great, but it's plenty good enough to get by on a team with so much other talent.