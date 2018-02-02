Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Poised to become free agent in March

Following Washington's pending acquisition of fellow QB Alex Smith, which caught Cousins by surprise, free agency awaits the 29-year-old signal-caller March 14, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Once complete, the deal that will send Smith to Washington will effectively end Cousins' six-year stint with the franchise. Still in his prime and coming off a 2017 season in which he threw for 4,093 passing yards while logging a 27:13 TD:INT ratio, Cousins is poised to secure a lucrative long-term deal in free agency. While teams such as the Broncos, Browns, Jets, Vikings, Jaguars, Cardinals and Bills could elect to pursue the 2012 fourth-rounder, it's worth noting that Cousins' stated goal is sign with a winning franchise, the Denver Post reports.