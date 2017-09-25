Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Rebounds against Raiders
Cousins completed 25 of 30 attempts for 365 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Raiders.
Cousins put his past two weeks of poor play behind him by taking advantage of a porous Raiders secondary in primetime. This marked his sixth career game with at least 350 yards and three scores, reminding fantasy owners of the statistical upside he possesses. However, he won't get these favorable of matchups every week, and that certainly holds true in Week 4 when he travels to Kansas City to take on a Chiefs secondary that picked off Chargers QB Philip Rivers three times Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws for just 179 yards•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Commits three turnovers in loss to Eagles•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Tough day in preseason win•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Sharp in extended action Saturday•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Will see very little action Thursday•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: No long-term deal reached•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...