Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Rebounds against Raiders

Cousins completed 25 of 30 attempts for 365 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Raiders.

Cousins put his past two weeks of poor play behind him by taking advantage of a porous Raiders secondary in primetime. This marked his sixth career game with at least 350 yards and three scores, reminding fantasy owners of the statistical upside he possesses. However, he won't get these favorable of matchups every week, and that certainly holds true in Week 4 when he travels to Kansas City to take on a Chiefs secondary that picked off Chargers QB Philip Rivers three times Sunday.