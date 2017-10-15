Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Scores three times in win

Cousins completed 25 of 37 passes for 330 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers. He added 26 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Cousin showed off his wheels late in the fourth quarter, keeping a zone-read and hustling around the edge for a seven-yard score to put Washington up by two scores. It was the second time in three games that Cousins has accounted for three touchdowns and he has posted a quarterback rating of above 95 in four consecutive games after Week 1's dud against the Eagles. He gets his chance for revenge next week when Washington plays in Philadelphia on Monday night.