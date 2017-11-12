Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Scores with his legs
Cousins completed 26 of 45 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Vikings. He added five yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
Cousins was held to one or fewer passing touchdowns for the fifth time in nine games in 2017, but scored his second and third rushing touchdowns of the season, bringing his total to 12 since taking over as Washington's starter in 2015. Cousins is putting together another nice statistical season, but he's been a little uneven while working with a receiving corps featuring some new faces. He connected on 10 of his 14 touchdown passes for the season during a four-game stretch from Weeks 3 through Week 7, putting together a QB rating of 119.7. During the five games on either side of that stretch, he's completed just four touchdown passes with a more pedestrian 83.5 QB rating. Cousins takes on a red-hot Saints squad next week.
