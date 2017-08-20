Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Sharp in extended action Saturday
Cousins completed 14 of 23 passes for 144 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Packers.
Cousins and the Redskins offense got off to a ragged start over the first four possessions before embarking on a 10-play, 78-yard drive that culminated in a four-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder. The veteran signal-caller played the entire first half and connected with seven different pass catchers, although running back Chris Thompson and Vernon Davis (a combined seven receptions on nine targets and 101 yards) encountered the most success. Cousins also managed to hook up with presumed top target Terrelle Pryor on one occasion for 11 yards. The first-team offensive unit could see even more playing a week from Sunday when the Redskins battle the Bengals in the third preseason game for both clubs.
