Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Still expected to play Monday
Cousins missed Friday's practice while preparing for the birth of his first child, but he's still expected to play in Monday's game against the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Cousins said prior to the season that he wouldn't miss a game regardless of the timing of his child's birth. It probably won't be an issue, but the situation will at least be worth another look if his wife doesn't have the baby by Sunday.
