Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws for 151 yards in blowout loss
Cousins completed 15 of 27 passes for 151 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers. He also rushed twice for eight yards.
Cousins was only brought down twice by the Chargers' ferocious pass rush, but he was pressured plenty and generated his lowest passing yardage total of the season in the process. The six-year veteran's 55.6 percent completion rate was also his lowest of the season, as was the 68.6 rating he finished the contest with. The Redskins are essentially without postseason hope at 5-8, but Cousins will try to help them break a two-game losing streak against the Cardinals in Week 15.
More News
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Constantly under duress in Week 13 loss•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Tops 300 yards with three touchdowns in loss•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Scores with his legs•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Fails to find end zone•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Surrounded by injuries•
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...