Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws for 151 yards in blowout loss

Cousins completed 15 of 27 passes for 151 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers. He also rushed twice for eight yards.

Cousins was only brought down twice by the Chargers' ferocious pass rush, but he was pressured plenty and generated his lowest passing yardage total of the season in the process. The six-year veteran's 55.6 percent completion rate was also his lowest of the season, as was the 68.6 rating he finished the contest with. The Redskins are essentially without postseason hope at 5-8, but Cousins will try to help them break a two-game losing streak against the Cardinals in Week 15.